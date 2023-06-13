Transhumanists Playing God

Lab-Grown Meat An Abomination
* For every optimistic technology we get from biotech advances, it seems there are 5 dystopian ones.
* Karen Kingston reports her latest findings on the evils of synthetic biology and ‘directed evolution’.
* Globalists are obsessed with mutating and perverting God’s creation.
* The whole point is to hijack the systems of the human body — and change the genome.
Documentation: The Kingston Report
The Stew Peters Show | 12 June 2023
https://rumble.com/v2tslp2-lab-grown-meat-is-an-abomination-transhumanists-play-god-and-pervert-his-cr.html
