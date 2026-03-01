BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Clinton Foundation Was Never a Charity – It Was a Global Crime Cartel
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
122 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
47 views • 1 day ago

John Michael Chambers delivers the proof that patriots have awaited for a decade: declassified files confirming that the Clinton Foundation operated as a laundering hub for global elites, and that the Obama DOJ actively covered it up.


The timeline is now exposed. FBI field agents were closing in—until Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates sent the email: "Shut it down. Not pause. Not delay. Shut it down." Andrew McCabe gave the kill order. No subpoenas. No informants. No evidence. Just a firewall for the cabal.


But the white hats were watching. Every email, every call, every act of treason was documented and archived—waiting for the right moment. That moment is now.


Under military oversight, the Clinton probe has been reactivated. This is no longer a DOJ corruption story. This is national security. The Foundation wasn't a charity—it was a pipeline for bribes, regime change wars, trafficking, and foreign interference, protected by the U.N., the WHO, and a compromised media.


President Trump's words echo: "They're not after me. They're after you. I'm just in the way." They tried to buy him. They couldn't. They tried to destroy him. They failed.


Now the tribunals are coming. Treason. Sedition. Crimes against humanity. And nothing can stop what's coming.


The trap is sprung. The criminals are cornered. And the world is about to shake.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


FOR MORE AMAZING JMC PROGRAMMING LIKE THIS, VIEW OUR FULL SCHEDULE HERE: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/


 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE.

Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/


BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER TODAY! - https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/



Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER:

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/



Visit www.triadretire.com for guaranteed income you cannot outlive!

ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting



Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

Keywords
trumpcover-uptraffickingobama dojandrew mccabeclinton foundationregime changewhite hatssally yatestribunalsjohn michael chamberslaunderingglobal elitesmilitary oversightfbi shutdown
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Deep State Marauder: The Texas files and the battle for free speech – a survival guide for patriots in the age of tyranny

Deep State Marauder: The Texas files and the battle for free speech – a survival guide for patriots in the age of tyranny

Belle Carter
Trump announces killing of Iran&#8217;s Supreme Leader in joint U.S.-Israel strike, urges Iranian uprising

Trump announces killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader in joint U.S.-Israel strike, urges Iranian uprising

Belle Carter
A pledge for power, but a thirst unquenched: Tech&#8217;s data center dilemma

A pledge for power, but a thirst unquenched: Tech’s data center dilemma

Willow Tohi
Iran launches retaliatory missile strikes across gulf after U.S.-Israel operation, bases targeted

Iran launches retaliatory missile strikes across gulf after U.S.-Israel operation, bases targeted

Laura Harris
Harvard Study Reveals Disturbing Cancer Link to Nuclear Power Plants: A Call for Honest Assessment

Harvard Study Reveals Disturbing Cancer Link to Nuclear Power Plants: A Call for Honest Assessment

Edison Reed
Russia opens criminal probe into Telegram CEO Pavel Durov

Russia opens criminal probe into Telegram CEO Pavel Durov

Laura Harris
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy