BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Australia: No Sex Please We're Fascists | BLCKBX
FNQ Citizen's Collective
FNQ Citizen's Collective
112 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
314 views • August 19, 2021
FNQ Citizen's Collective is a community information and support group.

Website: https://fnqcitizenscollective.com



Original video by: BLCKBX
Original URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lcQNjNs80Po

From the description:

“Australia has gone mad!”, says former police officer about getting government sex guidelines…

Recently, Australia has been in a strict lockdown again and that suggests an epidemiological emergency, that is strangely hard to justify.
In fact… the Kangaroo Island was locked due to a handful of infections and only 1 death!
A zero-tolerance policy that is hard to fathom, because in Australia - with more than 25 million inhabitants - only 922 deaths were attributed to Covid-19 in 2020 and 2021.

Evelyn Rae

Australian correspondent Evelyn Rae regularly reports on the disproportionate measures in her country on Sky News Australia and was also willing to provide BLCKBX with in-depth reporting on the ups and downs in her country. For example, host Flavio Pasquino spoke to her about the 300 soldiers who are supporting the police in enforcing the lockdown laws, the vaccination strategy, the polarization, the distrust of the mainstream media and the ridiculous government advice about sex for couples.

Evelyn Rae is also very active on twitter (https://twitter.com/_evelynrae) and her account is definitely worth following.

Masked Sex

The government website literally calls on Australians to masturbate and stop having intercourse. And if couples masturbate, then please do so masked and of course at 1,5 meters. Preferably, you do will this via Skype or Zoom.

No, all this is not a joke. Please see for yourself through this link:
https://playsafe.health.nsw.gov.au/2020/11/05/is-mutual-masturbation-the-safest-sex-during-covid-19

(NB: We followed the link only to find the page has been removed. Surprise, surprise. Thankfully, the internet is forever, so you can now see it for yourself here:
https://tinyurl.com/napbrw9s - FNQ Citizen's Collective)

This is the link (https://caldronpool.com/nsw-governmen... -mask) to the platform of Evelyn Rae to which she referred to which the article about the sex guidelines - recommended by the government - are well explained by her.

Do you want to stay informed?

Twitter - https://twitter.com/blckbxnews

Telegram - https://t.me/blckbxtv

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/blckbxnews

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/blckbx.tv

You can help with a donation but also by sharing this video on social media and/or via Whatsapp, telegram, signal, messenger, whatever...as long as the video reaches as many people as possible.

You can donate via https://blckbx.tv/doneren
Keywords
fascismaustralianswcovid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Real Reason Why MAHA Is Fracturing: It Betrayed Its Base and Attacked Its Champions

The Real Reason Why MAHA Is Fracturing: It Betrayed Its Base and Attacked Its Champions

Mike Adams
Report: Voters Use ChatGPT and Other Chatbots for Midterm Ballot Research, Raising Bias and Privacy Concerns

Report: Voters Use ChatGPT and Other Chatbots for Midterm Ballot Research, Raising Bias and Privacy Concerns

Chase Codewell
Trump&#8217;s Iranian ultimatum: A false flag operation to drag America into another endless war

Trump’s Iranian ultimatum: A false flag operation to drag America into another endless war

Patrick Lewis
Germany&#8217;s war preparation: A nation caught between history and hubris

Germany’s war preparation: A nation caught between history and hubris

Ava Grace
Trump backs down: Super PAC, not taxpayers, will fund ‘Patriotic Ads&#8217;

Trump backs down: Super PAC, not taxpayers, will fund ‘Patriotic Ads’

Cassie B.
Russia-China partnership reaches &#8220;unprecedentedly high level&#8221; as bilateral trade surges

Russia-China partnership reaches “unprecedentedly high level” as bilateral trade surges

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy