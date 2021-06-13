GLOBAL TYRANNY AND THE GREAT RESET- INTERVIEW WITH CJ HOPKINS

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In this interview, CJ Hopkins, an American playwright, novelist and columnist who currently resides in Berlin, Germany, discusses the implementation of the globalist plan for a new normal, also known as the Great Reset.
• CJ Hopkins, a playwright, novelist and columnist describes the two phases of implementation of the Great Reset as an initial shock-and-awe phase, followed by a more insidious reprogramming phase in which we’re trained to accept our lot as subjugated slaves within a totalitarian control system
• Phase 2 includes the implementation of a segregation system based on vaccination requirements
• In the U.S., 14 states have implemented laws banning the requirement of vaccine passports to prevent a two-tier society from forming. In Europe, however, due to the smaller sizes of each country, it’s easier to impose ideological uniformity
• The lifting of mask mandates for vaccinated individuals is a strategy to coerce compliance with vaccination. Being coerced into compliance in order to “regain” basic human freedom is no freedom at all
• It’s crucial to push back against all efforts to implement social segregation of unvaccinated individuals. You do this with peaceful civil disobedience, and insisting on not being discriminated against
Read the full article here: https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/06/13/cj-hopkins-fight-against-tyranny.aspx?cid_source=bitchute&;cid_medium=video&cid=articles_cj-hopkins
More info: https://cjhopkins.com/
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