Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Por qué mi guitarra tiene tanta resonancia
channel image
GuitarraVallenata
4 Subscribers
11 views
Published 21 hours ago

🎥 Vamos a ver porqué la guitarra tiene tanta resonancia cada vez que toco sea la quinta cuerda al aire o la sexta en el quinto traste.


🗓️ [Publicado 11 jul 2020]

🔗 Listas automáticas:


☑ GuitarraVallenata Acompañante

https://www.brighteon.com/watch/c08ec328-689c-41e1-be0f-794c2fe5ee6c?index=1

☑ GuitarraVallenata Acompañante II

https://www.brighteon.com/watch/d047c8ef-fffc-419d-9517-773286d240ef?index=1

☑ Técnicas para acompañar:

https://www.brighteon.com/watch/5e069ea7-023a-4f93-a7f8-ff6dd8cb3c7f?index=1

☑ Rasgueos Vallenatos para tocar con guitarra (Compilados)

https://www.brighteon.com/a211a718-b6b0-4c1d-a6bb-b4d8086f52a3


📨 Contacto: director @ guitarravallenata.org

🏡 Sitio oficial: https://guitarravallenata.org


👣 Pasos a seguir para mostrar aprecio a mi contenido:


👁 viendo mis vídeos de principio a fin

📣 dejando tu comentario;

👉 dejandome saber porqué te gustó/disgustó;

🗣 y compartiéndolo con tus redes sociales.



#GuitarraVallenata #Guitarra #Vallenato #Musica #Valledupar #Guacharaca # Barranquilla #Colombia

Keywords
colombiacartagenamusicabogotatamborvallenatoguacharacaguitarracongasvalleduparguitarravallenatabarranquillatimbalesguachemaracascencerrosanta martasincelejomonteriariohacha

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket