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Fat Checks for "Fact" Checks | Free Thinkers Dirty :30 | Ep 19
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On this episode, Rusty Puttfark does a deep dive into the world of bought-and-paid-for propaganda control of news outlets, big Pharma, big tech and world governments. We play a video of the scripted news media that will blow your mind. You are being controlled and you need to be aware of the actors and agents in this game. We also cover, what a real country who cares about the health of it's citizens, does to mitigate the virus. All this and more on the Free Thinkers Podcast.
Free Thinkers Podcast is a show that believes in free speech, original thought and a desire for truth.
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Free Thinkers Podcast is a show that believes in free speech, original thought and a desire for truth.
Follow us on Gab:
https://gab.com/puttfark
https://gab.com/memejoegreen
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