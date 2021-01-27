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Ted Cruz EXPLODES on Dems, Forces them to watch footage of the "peaceful protests"
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3021 views • January 27, 2021
The violence has been ignored by the Democrats because they have funded it, bailed protesters out, and enabled the "Summer of Love" that continues today for an agenda! When you burn things down, destroy property, kill people, maim people and violate the freedom of others THAT IS NOT 'peaceful' nor is that Free Speech! The Democrats and the Media have been working in concert to portray the violence over the past few years as 'peaceful' when it is CRIMINAL!
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