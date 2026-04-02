A fighter jet being engaged by IRGC naval AD systems between Qeshm & Hengam islands - Iranian sources claim the aircraft was hit and crashed into the Persian Gulf

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JUST IN! Iranian media released footage showing a fighter jet being engaged by IRGC naval air defense systems between Qeshm and Hengam islands.
Iranian sources claim the aircraft was hit and crashed into the Persian Gulf.
The video itself does not show a confirmed impact—only the jet deploying countermeasures.