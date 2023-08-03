Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/warning-the-mark-of-the-beast/
Prophetess Elizabeth writes, "I received this message while praying on the week of July 16, 2023: “The MARK OF THE BEAST is coming…… (when no one can buy or sell!)
It is fastly approaching, much like a freight train that has lost control!"
