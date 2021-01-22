INTEL: JUDICIAL WATCH REVIEWS 40,000 EMAILS OF HILLARYs LESBIAN CONCUBINE & TRAITOR - HUMA ABEDINE ; ACCESS / FAVORS / VISAs/ BENGHAZI - NEVER FORGET HILLARYs, OBAMA & BIDENs TREASON

DOWNLOAD YOUR 2 WHITE HOUSE IMPOSTOR PORTRAITS FOR YOUR OFFICE OR SHOP AND PUT THEM IN YOUR VIDEOSPresident Donald Trump has made it clear to the State Department that he wants to accelerate the release of any remaining Hillary Clinton emails in its possession as soon as possible, according to three sources familiar with the President's thinking.This latest move for disclosure from the State Department comes at the same time the President called upon the Justice Department to lift a gag order on a key FBI informant in an investigation into Russian efforts to gain influence in the US uranium industry during the Obama administration.Recent Stories from abcactionnews.comThe sources described the President's interest in the release of the emails -- and the testimony of the FBI informant -- as rooted in a commitment to "transparency," with one source adding that "the law requires cooperation with Congress and the courts."The sources also said Trump has expressed frustration with government agencies that have been slow in responding to requests for information that he believes should be public, especially given congressional and court-ordered requests for the information. One source also said this effort is not about any individual or any particular item of evidence. However, both the lifting of the gag order and the effort on the emails involve one political figure who happens to be the President's favorite target: Hillary Clinton.Taken together, these two actions could accelerate recent efforts by congressional Republicans to investigate the previous administration -- new probes that they've opened as multiple Russia investigations into the Trump campaign continue on Capitol Hill.The FBI informant could shed new light on the Obama-era arrangement that ended up putting Russia in control of 20% of American uranium stockpiles. The Clinton-run State Department backed the deal in 2010 along with other officials on the federal council that approves sensitive foreign investments. Clinton has denied any direct involvement in the approval of the deal.Clinton’s emails were found on disgraced New York City politician Anthony Weiner’s laptop. They were there because Weiner had been married to Clinton’s long-time aide and confidant, Huma Abedin. The two were once seen as a golden couple for New York’s Democratic elites. However, when it was revealed that Weiner was sexting younger women, his career imploded and their marriage became strained. Eventually, they separated, and in that time, it was alleged that one of the women Weiner texted was a 15-year-old girl. This prompted the FBI to investigate, which is how the laptop came up.Huma Abedin and Hillary Clinton on plane in Hillary docRecalling the moment when they realized what had happened for Hillary director Nanette Burstein, Clinton said, “When that became clear, Huma burst into tears.”Clinton’s Director of Communications, Jennifer Palmieri said, “By the time we got to the plane, Huma was hysterical like I’ve never seen her before. It was horrible.”“She just said, ‘He’s gonna kill me. He’s just gonna kill me,'” Clinton continued.“I don’t think she meant like Anthony would murder her, but he was going to be the death of her,” Palmieri said, adding that Clinton stepped in to comfort Abedin. “Hillary was her friend — she wasn’t the candidate — she was just her friend, and just calmed her down. She looks at me and says, ‘We’re getting ice cream sundaes.’ I was like, ‘Yes, we are!'”More On:Hillary ClintonHillary and Chelsea Clinton's 'Gutsy Women' Series Lands at Apple TV+Stream It Or Skip It: 'The Perfect Weapon' On HBO, A Documentary About The Rise Of Cyber AttacksHillary Clinton Anthology 'The Woman's Hour' in Development at The CWStream It Or Skip It: 'The Comey Rule' on Showtime, a Miniseries That Attempts to Undistort James Comey's ImagePalmieri said that campaign manager Robby Mook was enlisted as comic relief and they talked about shoes, clothes, and their favorite HGTV shows.NPR reporter Tamara Keith followed this up putting Clinton and Abedin’s relationship into both emotional and historic context. “It is this irony that Hillary Clinton stayed with Bill Clinton after his infidelity and impeachment, and Huma, who is arguably like a daughter to the Clintons, followed the model and stayed with Anthony Weiner. And then Weiner and his problems ended up spilling over and hurting Hillary Clinton’s campaign,” Keith said. “It’s remarkable.”Hillary on Hulu is full of remarkable moments like that which put Clinton’s life and work in context with history.Clinton emailsitems.[0].image.altGetty ImagesBy: CNNPosted at 6:11 PM, Oct 27, 2017and last updated 1:11 AM, Oct 28, 2017