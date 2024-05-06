XMRV, what has science started?

... in the winter of 2010-2011, Ruscetti was unexpectedly called into a meeting in his supervisor's office, the head of Center for Cancer Research (CCR), with Coffin and six of his colleagues. At that time, Coffin and Dr. Vinay Pathak presented their evidence that Silverman's XMRV was actually a laboratory-generated virus as a result of a recombination between what they called preXMRV-1 and Pre XMRV-2. This recombination had such a low chance of occurring that XMRV in any specimens that contained evidence of XMRV must have been contaminated through routine lab procedures like tissue culture and concluded there was no evidence that people or any animal species were naturally infected by XMRV.