Essential Oil Round Table - tips for Sjogrens dryness, trauma, halitosis, pain, RECIPE
Erin Chamerlik -Natural Health
Published 9 days ago |
You'll love hearing these stories!

Car crash - teeth were damaged, emotional trauma, physical trauma - oils!

Autoimmune condition = severe dry mouth, dry eyes, dry everything!

She cannot live without these products that bring relief!

Halitosis! Severe back pain - the oils that were a must have.

Emotional support for stress. Uplifting oils that help you feel grounded - more in control. Fun fudge recipe using cinnamon bark oil, black pepper oil and turmeric or Golden Turmeric.

Learn how you can help support and optimize your immune system naturally. Get Young Living Products: https://www.youngliving.com/us/en/referral/1277046 Go to my blog: https://GetBetterWellness.com

natural healthrecipepainessential oilstraumasjogrenshalitosis

