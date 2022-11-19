Essential Oil Round Table - tips for Sjogrens dryness, trauma, halitosis, pain, RECIPE

You'll love hearing these stories!
Car crash - teeth were damaged, emotional trauma, physical trauma - oils!
Autoimmune condition = severe dry mouth, dry eyes, dry everything!
She cannot live without these products that bring relief!
Halitosis! Severe back pain - the oils that were a must have.
Emotional support for stress. Uplifting oils that help you feel grounded - more in control. Fun fudge recipe using cinnamon bark oil, black pepper oil and turmeric or Golden Turmeric.
Learn how you can help support and optimize your immune system naturally.
Get Young Living Products: https://www.youngliving.com/us/en/referral/1277046
Go to my blog: https://GetBetterWellness.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.