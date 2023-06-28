Ep. 7: Irony Alert

The War For Democracy Enables Dictatorship
* Wars for democracy always cancel democracy in the process.
* That’s why our ‘leaders’ love them — and they all do it.
* In a war for democracy, you can do anything.
* When normal people see war, they see death, destruction, sadness and suffering.
* But that’s not what demagogues see; they know that war means power.
* During wartime, everything they do can be justified.
* War is the gravest of all emergencies (i.e. a racket).
p.s. Gov. Brylcreem is next man up!
Tucker On Twitter | 27 June 2023
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1673856877841764352
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.