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THESE APOCALYPTIC SIGNS PROVE THIS IS THE END, SEPTEMBER 2021 (Mirror by Omega Watchman)
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611 views • September 12, 2021
Luke 21:11 And great earthquakes shall be in divers places, and famines, and pestilences; and fearful sights and great signs shall there be from heaven.
Revelation 13:16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads:
Revevelation 13:17 And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.
Biden is going to the pit and then the lake of fire.
Revelation 13:16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads:
Revevelation 13:17 And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.
Biden is going to the pit and then the lake of fire.
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