Charlene Bollinger - Fake News Has Been Exposed As Propaganda, The People Are Breaking This Control

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oday’s Guest: Charlene Bollinger
Website: Propaganda Exposed
https://go.propaganda-exposed.com/x22
Charlene is the creator of the new docu-series Propaganda Exposed. The discussion begins with Charlene explaining her new documentary. How the fake news is used to propagandize the people. Propaganda is used throughout our country to control us and now the people are waking up to the truth and the people are breaking this control.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.