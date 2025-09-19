BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
4th Angel's Message The Foundation Of Judgment Of The Living. Present Truth Seventh-day Adventists
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
The Spirit of Prophecy says, "When new light is presented, they feel as the Pharisees felt when Christ came with new light for the Jewish nation. They want to stop the increase of light. They not only refuse to search the Scriptures for themselves, but they do all in their power to prevent others from searching. RH June 29, 1886, par. 8"


Judgment Of The Living Has Begun Playlist: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm26sRZdfVW7EieMkCAo1GE2&si=DM65woFDmeLOYMig


The Fourth Angel's Message: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm2axuyJPZoNv-0Uc1xh_-4T&si=02B67IZ4mMyY5LTU


Seventh Day Adventsts have been teaching the Investigative Judgment began October 22nd, 1844. This is old light and many have not understood the new light. The new light at this time is that the Judgment of the Living has begun. We must understand the sanctuary and the 2300 days correctly to see that the approaching dark day is the executive judgment that Leviticus 23 speaks of when God will cut off from modern Israel those who will not give the loud cry. The Sunday Law is imminent, and we must advance with Christ in the most holy place.


David House

