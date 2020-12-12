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#AskTheExperts - Shemirani, Corbett, Madej & Kaufman - The Vaccine Rollout Has Begun!
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6493 views • December 12, 2020
So, the rushed through Big Pharma "solution" of a vaccine for the CONvid-1984 was rolled out this past week, and while many are praising it, there are still those in the medical community that have serious concerns about these vaccines from different pharmaceutical companies who are protected under color of law against any "adverse effects" that might occur to those who receive them. The Sons of Liberty's health and wellness expert Kate Shemirani, Dr. Kevin Corbett, Dr. Carrie Madej and Dr. Andrew Kaufman join me in this episode to talk about what the media and government won't.
See more here: https://settingbrushfires.com/asktheexperts-shemirani-corbett-madej-kaufman-the-vaccine-rollout-has-begun-heres-what-youre-not-being-toldasktheexperts/
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See more here: https://settingbrushfires.com/asktheexperts-shemirani-corbett-madej-kaufman-the-vaccine-rollout-has-begun-heres-what-youre-not-being-toldasktheexperts/
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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