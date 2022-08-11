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8/10/200 Miles Guo: The Jiang Family is the founder of Fudan Gang, where Jiang Zemin is the big boss followed by Wang Huning. In Fudan Gang, there are other people such as Jiang Mianheng, Neil Shen, Meng Jianzhu, Sun Lijun, Bruno Wu, Yang Lan and etc