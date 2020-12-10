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Latest ‘Drain-The-Swamp’ News - Thursday, 10th of December - Morning Coffee Edition
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123 views • December 10, 2020
Channels:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/M4YtazGIdcIH/
https://rumble.com/user/Stroppy
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Stroppy
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVLyPBKYFdTHC70YF0KRrOA
Stroppy Music Mix : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqIYtQ9Gd6gNpsTwzaKaM8g
Today’s Links:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/huge-4-years-stonewalling-corrupt-fbi-finally-admits-holding-seth-richs-laptop/
https://turcopolier.typepad.com/sic_semper_tyrannis/2020/12/why-has-the-fbi-now-decided-to-stop-lying-about-its-investigation-of-seth-rich-by-larry-c-johnson.html
https://twitter.com/TomFitton/status/1336833497344962560
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/breaking-youtube-announces-new-censorship-rules-will-take-videos-alleging-fraud-disputing-2020-u-s-presidential-election-results/
https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/companies/facebook-hit-with-antitrust-lawsuit-from-ftc-and-48-state-attorneys-general/ar-BB1bN5h5
https://twitter.com/ceciliakang/status/1336756752499531777
https://abcnews.go.com/Business/wireStory/us-govt-states-sue-facebook-predatory-conduct-74632703
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/update-18-states-join-texas-supreme-court-lawsuit-michigan-georgia-wisconsin-pennsylvania-fraudulent-election/
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-election-court-brief/several-u-s-states-back-texas-bid-to-upend-biden-election-win-at-supreme-court-idUSKBN28J2WE
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/rabobank-texas-opens-huge-can-worms-nobody-media-will-cover-it
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/boom-michigan-witness-van-full-ballots-showed-330-deadline-approximately-50000-ballots-van-janice-winfreys-name-video/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/georgia-county-cant-certify-election-results-recount-cant-duplicate-results-voting-machines/
https://twitter.com/KMCRadio/status/1336752170406973441
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TlxWZHk5yhFM/
http://82.221.129.208/.uy1.html
https://twitter.com/riseupmelbourne
https://twitter.com/thebias_news/status/1336777581912154112/photo/1
https://www.news.com.au/world/north-america/us-politics/hunter-biden-reveals-he-is-under-federal-investigation-over-tax-affairs/news-story/1fed1353893bd54b17d82ea2ca476e8f
https://www.simonparkes.org/podcasts
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/M4YtazGIdcIH/
https://rumble.com/user/Stroppy
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Stroppy
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVLyPBKYFdTHC70YF0KRrOA
Stroppy Music Mix : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqIYtQ9Gd6gNpsTwzaKaM8g
Today’s Links:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/huge-4-years-stonewalling-corrupt-fbi-finally-admits-holding-seth-richs-laptop/
https://turcopolier.typepad.com/sic_semper_tyrannis/2020/12/why-has-the-fbi-now-decided-to-stop-lying-about-its-investigation-of-seth-rich-by-larry-c-johnson.html
https://twitter.com/TomFitton/status/1336833497344962560
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/breaking-youtube-announces-new-censorship-rules-will-take-videos-alleging-fraud-disputing-2020-u-s-presidential-election-results/
https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/companies/facebook-hit-with-antitrust-lawsuit-from-ftc-and-48-state-attorneys-general/ar-BB1bN5h5
https://twitter.com/ceciliakang/status/1336756752499531777
https://abcnews.go.com/Business/wireStory/us-govt-states-sue-facebook-predatory-conduct-74632703
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/update-18-states-join-texas-supreme-court-lawsuit-michigan-georgia-wisconsin-pennsylvania-fraudulent-election/
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-election-court-brief/several-u-s-states-back-texas-bid-to-upend-biden-election-win-at-supreme-court-idUSKBN28J2WE
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/rabobank-texas-opens-huge-can-worms-nobody-media-will-cover-it
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/boom-michigan-witness-van-full-ballots-showed-330-deadline-approximately-50000-ballots-van-janice-winfreys-name-video/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/georgia-county-cant-certify-election-results-recount-cant-duplicate-results-voting-machines/
https://twitter.com/KMCRadio/status/1336752170406973441
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TlxWZHk5yhFM/
http://82.221.129.208/.uy1.html
https://twitter.com/riseupmelbourne
https://twitter.com/thebias_news/status/1336777581912154112/photo/1
https://www.news.com.au/world/north-america/us-politics/hunter-biden-reveals-he-is-under-federal-investigation-over-tax-affairs/news-story/1fed1353893bd54b17d82ea2ca476e8f
https://www.simonparkes.org/podcasts
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