NET ZERO CREDIBILITY AT COP30

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
COP30 is exposing its own hypocrisy: World leaders preaching about a climate catastrophe flew in on private jets and even bulldozed miles of the Amazon to build a highway for the conference. Meanwhile, governments push climate indoctrination in schools, float new “green” taxes, warn about your pets’ gaseous carbon footprint, and ignore the massive water and energy use of AI data centers. The green agenda has become the great green grift.