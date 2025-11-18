Morning Manna - Nov 18, 2025 - Proverbs 16:21-22 - The Sweetness of Wisdom

What if your words held the power to open hearts, and your understanding was a wellspring of life? In this episode of Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart explore the profound truths of Proverbs 16:21-22. They’ll reveal how a wise heart brings a reputation for understanding and how gracious speech is not just pleasant, but powerfully persuasive. Dive into God's Word with them and discover the practical application of heavenly wisdom in your daily life.

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





You can partner with us by visiting FaithandValues.com, calling 1-888-519-4935, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961.





MEGA FIRE reveals the ancient recurring cycles of war and economic collapse that have shaped history for 600 years. These patterns predict America is now entering its most dangerous period since World War II. Get your copy today!

www.megafire.world





Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves!

www.AmericanReserves.com





It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today!

www.Amazon.com/Final-Day





Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

www.books.apple.com/final-day





Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today.

www.Sacrificingliberty.com