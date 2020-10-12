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Michelle Obama's Closing Argument Joe Biden For President 2020
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36 views • October 12, 2020
This dumb bitch just showed us her definition of peaceful in video below this, and now expects everyone to believe what she says about "Sleepy Joe" and "Creepy Kamala". OMG. Give me a break. I have to admit, i think the majority of Republicans and Democrats are smarter than this, just the Liberals are the Dumber than dumb.
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