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Whistleblower Dr John B. Shares German Uni Report Of Chromium + Iron Metal in 'Vax' [11.11.2021]
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41 views • November 11, 2021
Dr John B. @DrJohnB2
Scientist, lecturer & father | Whistleblower | He/him.
Telegram: https://t.me/DrJohnB
https://twitter.com/DrJohnB2
Dr John B. @DrJohnB2 · 23 t
(1/n) The #Covidvaccines contain metal particles in a not insignificant concentration.
Results of an analysis from a German university (published anonymously): https://pathologie-konferenz.de/SEM_AZ_BP_JJ_short_online.pdf
#CovidVaccine #COVIDVaccination
https://twitter.com/DrJohnB2/status/1458392528286330885?s=20
Source:
Tim Truth - 16324 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aYvA5Jqqggoa/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/timtruth/
https://groupdiscover.com/
https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/
https://flote.app/timtruth1
Scientist, lecturer & father | Whistleblower | He/him.
Telegram: https://t.me/DrJohnB
https://twitter.com/DrJohnB2
Dr John B. @DrJohnB2 · 23 t
(1/n) The #Covidvaccines contain metal particles in a not insignificant concentration.
Results of an analysis from a German university (published anonymously): https://pathologie-konferenz.de/SEM_AZ_BP_JJ_short_online.pdf
#CovidVaccine #COVIDVaccination
https://twitter.com/DrJohnB2/status/1458392528286330885?s=20
Source:
Tim Truth - 16324 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aYvA5Jqqggoa/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/timtruth/
https://groupdiscover.com/
https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/
https://flote.app/timtruth1
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