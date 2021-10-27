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Fire Fauci already!! History of flip flops and lies should force retirement
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30 views • October 27, 2021
The Hill, October 25, 2021

Kim Iversen makes the case that Dr. Fauci should resign or be fired over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

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Rising is a weekday morning show with bipartisan hosts that breaks the mold of morning TV by taking viewers inside the halls of Washington power like never before. The show leans into the day's political cycle with cutting edge analysis from DC insiders who can predict what is going to happen. It also sets the day's political agenda by breaking exclusive news with a team of scoop-driven reporters and demanding answers during interviews with the country's most important political newsmakers.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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