© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EXPLOSIONS on the MOON. The LIGHT has WON the MOON WARS
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
271 views • May 20, 2021
Jo received some video of EXPLOSIONS on the MOON.
Several other remote viewers have come out since Jo's initial REMOTE VIEW Of the WARS going on up on the MOON.
We are WINNING THE WAR - It is known across the Galaxy.
Much Love
Jo
FOR MORE INFORMATION ON MY CROWN and Earthing Shoes, Jewellery and High Vibrational Products visit https://www.esq4pe.com/
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Follow me on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/SparkAwakeni...
Follow our Group on Telegram
The Awakening 11-11
https://t.me/joinchat/Tj3Sg0GgojCtRDcv
Several other remote viewers have come out since Jo's initial REMOTE VIEW Of the WARS going on up on the MOON.
We are WINNING THE WAR - It is known across the Galaxy.
Much Love
Jo
FOR MORE INFORMATION ON MY CROWN and Earthing Shoes, Jewellery and High Vibrational Products visit https://www.esq4pe.com/
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Follow me on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/SparkAwakeni...
Follow our Group on Telegram
The Awakening 11-11
https://t.me/joinchat/Tj3Sg0GgojCtRDcv
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.