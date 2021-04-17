© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FDA Involved In Buying & Trafficking “Fresh” Aborted Baby Body Parts
Follow
5
Share
Report
70 views • April 17, 2021
Protect & Secure Your Paper Money With Gold & Silver - https://aimlessnews.com/Goldco
Teach Your Children To Read Quickly With Reading Head Start - https://aimlessnews.com/ReadingHeadStart
Earn Bitcoin For Browsing The Internet - https://aimlessnews.com/CryptoTab
Bookmark My Website In Case I Get Banned - https://aimlessnews.com
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Support Aimless News With A $1 Per Month Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
FDA buys fetus parts - https://thefederalist.com/2021/04/15/federal-government-caught-buying-fresh-flesh-of-aborted-babies-who-could-have-survived-as-preemies/
Psychopaths are just evil people - https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/79718/globalists-will-need-another-crisis-in-america-as-their-reset-agenda.html
False Flags are coming - https://thecommonsenseshow.com/activism-agenda-21-conspiracy/we-have-entered-era-major-false-flag-attacks-federal-leo-and-dave-hodges
UFO's are here - https://www.foxnews.com/us/ufos-spotted-navy-best-the-world-has-seen
Immigration is an invasion - https://www.hagmannreport.com/this-is-a-well-planned-well-funded-industrial-level-invasion/
Jim Jordon wrecks Fauci - https://thepostmillennial.com/watch-jim-jordan-grills-dr-fauci-on-timeline-for-when-citizens-can-get-their-liberties-back/
China bribes people to get vaxxed - https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-04-16/china-vaccine-rollout-egg-ice-cream-incentives-blacklist/100063274
CDC says they can vaccinate you with a test - https://tapnewswire.com/2021/04/johns-hopkins-university-confirms-you-can-be-vaccinated-with-a-pcr-test-even-without-knowing/
Denmark vaxx passes - https://www.collective-evolution.com/2021/04/14/denmark-introduces-coronapass-to-enter-certain-buildings-businesses/
Head of Denmark medicines collapses - https://wiredailynews.com/2021/04/15/denmarks-head-of-medicine-collapses-during-press-conference-announcing-discontinuation-of-astra-zeneca-vaccine-video/
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1383136794724634624
Recommended Viewing:
Huge Q Decode - https://www.bitchute.com/video/smHo7L5LhZhc/
Here is Carl's channel - MAJIC EYES QNLY - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/2nA5mc9A62xS/
Law of War Manuel - https://dod.defense.gov/Portals/1/Documents/law_war_manual15.pdf
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Teach Your Children To Read Quickly With Reading Head Start - https://aimlessnews.com/ReadingHeadStart
Earn Bitcoin For Browsing The Internet - https://aimlessnews.com/CryptoTab
Bookmark My Website In Case I Get Banned - https://aimlessnews.com
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Support Aimless News With A $1 Per Month Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
FDA buys fetus parts - https://thefederalist.com/2021/04/15/federal-government-caught-buying-fresh-flesh-of-aborted-babies-who-could-have-survived-as-preemies/
Psychopaths are just evil people - https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/79718/globalists-will-need-another-crisis-in-america-as-their-reset-agenda.html
False Flags are coming - https://thecommonsenseshow.com/activism-agenda-21-conspiracy/we-have-entered-era-major-false-flag-attacks-federal-leo-and-dave-hodges
UFO's are here - https://www.foxnews.com/us/ufos-spotted-navy-best-the-world-has-seen
Immigration is an invasion - https://www.hagmannreport.com/this-is-a-well-planned-well-funded-industrial-level-invasion/
Jim Jordon wrecks Fauci - https://thepostmillennial.com/watch-jim-jordan-grills-dr-fauci-on-timeline-for-when-citizens-can-get-their-liberties-back/
China bribes people to get vaxxed - https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-04-16/china-vaccine-rollout-egg-ice-cream-incentives-blacklist/100063274
CDC says they can vaccinate you with a test - https://tapnewswire.com/2021/04/johns-hopkins-university-confirms-you-can-be-vaccinated-with-a-pcr-test-even-without-knowing/
Denmark vaxx passes - https://www.collective-evolution.com/2021/04/14/denmark-introduces-coronapass-to-enter-certain-buildings-businesses/
Head of Denmark medicines collapses - https://wiredailynews.com/2021/04/15/denmarks-head-of-medicine-collapses-during-press-conference-announcing-discontinuation-of-astra-zeneca-vaccine-video/
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1383136794724634624
Recommended Viewing:
Huge Q Decode - https://www.bitchute.com/video/smHo7L5LhZhc/
Here is Carl's channel - MAJIC EYES QNLY - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/2nA5mc9A62xS/
Law of War Manuel - https://dod.defense.gov/Portals/1/Documents/law_war_manual15.pdf
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.