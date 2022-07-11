Bill Gates Admits He Wants To Lower The Population Using Vaccines and Abortion

Holy Cow! Bill Gates boldly says on video he wants to bring the world's population down using vaccines! The fact that the media will not show you this tells you everything. But, if you don't believe it, watch for yourself.

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Video Source:

Greg Reese Report - Info Wars

https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=62cb87f15d818b6f6e8621f2