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Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder With Or Without 4oz Dropper Bottle: https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html
My Methylene Blue Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/methyleneblue
Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html
METHYLENE BLUE'S Half Life - You NEED to Know About THIS!
When new people learn about ingesting Methylene Blue to induce its potent nootropic, detox, health optimization, and healing effects in a person, you need to know how to use it correctly.
People repeatedly ask me about ingesting Methylene Blue: "When Is the Best Time to Take Methylene Blue?".
So, I have created this video to share precisely the best time to take Methylene Blue and why. If you want to learn about this, watch this video from the start to FINISH!
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