Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
CAR CRASHES INTO BIDEN MOTORCADE SUV
channel image
Tilt
92 Subscribers
153 views
Published Yesterday

A car hit a SUV in Joe Biden’s motorcade, causing damage to both vehicles and appearing to startle the US president as he left his campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware. (Source RT)

Keywords
crashbidenmotorcade

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket