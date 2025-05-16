BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Saying good-bye to Margaret Sanger & Eugenics ~ No-more EUGENICS & MEDICAL APARTHEID ~
TheProphet-Barnebus
TheProphet-Barnebus
19 followers
Follow
19 views • 10 hours ago

In today's discussion we will talk about eugenics & the assault of medical apartheid against us, despite our god given rights to bodily autonomy. We will talk about the foundation of eugenics being based in Charles Darwin socialism, and that it is all about sterilizing those that they deem to be imperfect (i.e. blond haired, blue eyed areons). Finally, we will be sharing episode four of the Propaganda Exposed Uncensored.


References:

- Dead Doctors Don't lies by Dr. Joel Wallach

  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pCs9qMkPYzg

- Propaganda Exposed Uncensored

  https://rumble.com/v1w9aqc-propaganda-exposed-uncensored-episode-1-question-everything.html

- Covid 19 Great Reset by Klause Schwab

  https://archive.org/details/covid-19_great_reset_schwab

- The Real Anthony Fauci

  https://archive.org/details/kennedy-robert-f.-the-real-anthony-fauc-pdf

- TTAV: Presents Remedy

  https://rumble.com/v5zw6u2-the-truth-about-vaccines-docu-series-episode-1-robert-f.-kennedy-jr-intervi.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

- VAX - UNVAX LET THE SCIENCE SPEAK by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

  + https://www.booktopia.com.au/vax-unvax-brian-hooker/book/9781510766969.html

  + https://oceanofpdf.com/authors/robert-f-kennedy/pdf-epub-vax-unvax-let-the-science-speak-childrens-health-defense-download/

- William Casey's misinformation statement

  https://archive.org/details/cia-director-william-casey-disinformation-program-quote-soruce


