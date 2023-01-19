How I Cured My Dog From Cancer (12/18/21)

This video is for information purposes only. I would only attempt this if under the direct supervison of a DVM. Nate was biopsied and found to have plasma cell carcinoma. We had the tumor removed and it grew back like gangbusters. The DVM said he was too old(13yrs) for chemo/radiation and only by removing his snout would that rid him of his cancer. I tried a few things but nothing seemed to work. I got on my knees and prayed to the Son of the Living God, Jesus Christ and was blessed with a simple but effective remedy.
Time frame: 4/16/21 we noticed Nate bleeding from his mouth.
4/26/21 had tumor removed by DVM
6/15/21 Thumbnail pic. Tumor had grown back at a rapid rate.
6/18/21 DVM prescribed prednisone for Nate and we started him on the molasses/baking soda/hot water protocol over chicken.
7/22/21 Nate's tumor was gone!
Nate passed away on 10/07/22. I do believe that he succumbed to old age at 14 years and 8 months old.
Praise God that he gave me a full 1 1/2 years with my dog that i otherwise would not of had.
