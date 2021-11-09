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BMJ ASSOCIATE EDITOR, DR PETER DOSHI SPILLS THE BEANS ON BIG-PHARMA.
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220 views • November 09, 2021
A brilliant assessment from the Associate Editor of the British Medical Journal, Dr Peter Doshi where he discusses censorship and his question - If hospitals are full of the unvaccinated, then why do we need booster shots?
Courtesy: Ivor Cummins
Courtesy: Ivor Cummins
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