GENOCIDE 101 - EXTREME SUFFERING OF THE VACCINE INJURED

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I'm not sure what the name of the person is that put this footage together, but it definitely needs be shared. So many people are suffering. Those responsible for this evil deserve execution.
Mirrored from: People Still Do Not Realize We Are Being Exterminated: https://www.bitchute.com/video/LGIgmw5IEKD1/