© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Angelia Desselle: Injured By the Pfizer Vaccine and Fighting Back
Follow
0
Share
Report
134 views • March 17, 2022
On Tuesday January 5th 2021, Angelia Desselle took her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. She was working in healthcare and as soon as it rolled out in her area, without hesitation, she willingly rolled up her sleeve.
Within 2 hours she started having issues. By Friday night she had lost the use of her left leg. Saturday she had lost the use of both legs. It was followed by full body convulsions.
She has lost the use of her legs three times since January and the convulsions are still with her today. It has now been 14 months and she is still suffering with these horrible symptoms.
But since her traumatic injury, Desselle has been on a campaign to awaken America to the dangers of the experimental COVID biologics.
-READ AND WATCH MORE-
https://oppressed.news/2022/03/news/coronavirus/angelia-desselle-injured-by-the-pfizer-vaccine-and-fighting-back/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OppressedNews:e
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oppressed-news/
UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@oppressednews
Telegram: https://t.me/oppressednews
Within 2 hours she started having issues. By Friday night she had lost the use of her left leg. Saturday she had lost the use of both legs. It was followed by full body convulsions.
She has lost the use of her legs three times since January and the convulsions are still with her today. It has now been 14 months and she is still suffering with these horrible symptoms.
But since her traumatic injury, Desselle has been on a campaign to awaken America to the dangers of the experimental COVID biologics.
-READ AND WATCH MORE-
https://oppressed.news/2022/03/news/coronavirus/angelia-desselle-injured-by-the-pfizer-vaccine-and-fighting-back/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OppressedNews:e
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oppressed-news/
UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@oppressednews
Telegram: https://t.me/oppressednews
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.