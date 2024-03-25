Create New Account
KATE MIDDLETON DISTRACTION' ?
channel image
Tilt
158 Subscribers
303 views
Published 20 hours ago

Something very strange is going on with the Royals and the Kate Middleton story, however is this just a distraction from something else?

The photos and videos are clearly fake, however why would you put out such clearly faked info. Is this because they are desperate, lazy, stupid, advertising for cancer vax drug or is it a distraction from something far worse?

murderfamilyprincedeadbritishwilliamsickvaxcharlesmurderedroyalmiddletonkate

