Highlights of Russian Military Operation in #Ukraine on 19 August 2022 - Map, Music, Text

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Highlights of Russian Military Operation in #Ukraine on 19 August 2022⚡️
▪️ The Russian army continues its offensive against the positions of the AFU on the Odnorobovka - Udy line.
▪️ Reports of an intensified offensive by Russian forces in #Barvenkovo along the Karnaukhovka - Novaya Dmitrovka - Dibrovnoye line.
▪️ LPR´s 6th Cossack Regiment is advancing in #Bakhmutskoye, with fighting near the village council.
▪️ LPR´s HQ reports that allied troops have entered the residential area of #Soledar and occupied several streets.
▪️ DPR reports control of #Dacha village and full control of #Zaitsevo village north of Gorlovka.
▪️ Near #Peski: Destruction of AFU strongholds on #Donetsk ring road from #Nevelskoye to #Opytnoye is underway.
▪️ The fighting near #Ugledar has taken on a positional character. The AFU has succeeded in stabilising the front by moving significant reserves.
▪️ Russian missile forces and artillery have hit targets in #Nikolaev.