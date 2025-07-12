Gag Orders Hiding Crypto Lawsuits and the Financial Landscape Unfolding w/ Chad Albert

Learn how you can protect your assets with Gold and Silver at https://SarahWestall.com/MilesFranklin

Chad Albert, also known as Riz, joins the show to break down the growing wave of lawsuits targeting crypto innovators and entrepreneurs. We discuss the SEC’s case against Reggie Middleton, whose groundbreaking patents many believe form the foundation of the entire crypto space. It's no surprise central banks are interested—his technology challenges the very systems they control.

Riz also exposes how gag orders and legal intimidation are being used to silence key voices and keep the public in the dark about what’s really happening behind the scenes. This is a critical conversation about power, suppression, and the battle for financial freedom in the digital age.

Follow Riz on X at @SovereignRiz to stay informed.

Psychic, spiritual medium, and life coach Eddie Conner joins the show for a powerful and uplifting conversation about the deeper meaning of our reality and what lies ahead. In a world filled with uncertainty, Eddie offers clarity, hope, and perspective—guiding us through questions like: What is our true purpose? How do we navigate these challenging times?

He shares a compelling vision of the future, believing that humanity is on the threshold of a profound transformation—entering a 1,000-year era of peace, as hidden darkness is exposed and removed. Eddie’s insights inspire a new way of seeing the world—one rooted in potential, healing, and spiritual growth.

Tune in for a grounded yet expansive conversation that will help you realign with your highest path.

Learn more and follow Eddie’s work at https://EddieConner.com.

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further