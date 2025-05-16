BrightLearn - America's Leadership in Crisism an interview with Ray McGovern

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former CIA analyst Ray McGovern warns in a Brighteon.com interview that U.S. leadership is dangerously misinformed about Ukraine's losing war against Russia, escalating Middle East tensions, and potential global consequences, while criticizing America's overconfidence and reckless policies.
