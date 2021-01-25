Star Trek New Voyages, 4x09, Mind-Sifter

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When the crew of the Enterprise is forced to accept the death of Captain Kirk, Spock and McCoy must come to terms with their own grief, but when Spock discovers a plot by the Klingons to send Kirk back in time in order to destroy the Federation, the crew of the Enterprise must rescue their Captain in time before he succumbs to the horrific torture of the Mind-Sifter.
"Star Trek: New Voyages/Phase II" is not affiliated with the STAR TREK franchise.