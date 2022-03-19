Ben Swann: What was FOUND inside the Ukraine Bio Labs

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New information on the Ukraine bio-labs story that some politicians and media are still pretending don’t exist. Not only do they exist, but we have exclusive new information about what was found inside those labs and information that indicates the content of those labs could have been used to create biological weapons.