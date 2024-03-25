Moses calendar found hidden in the N.T. scriptures' unlocks Prophecy: Introduction Podcast #1

Weekly Niche-cast dedicated to covering the final tribulation called 'time, times & half a time' (3 & 1/2 years) in the book of Daniel & Relation in relation to the amazing discovery of 'the Qodesh Calendar', Moses calendar found chronologically hidden in the N.T. scriptures: The outcome of the 'end times' is not as we have been told. The rapture is a lie to hide the 'second Exodus' of the lost sheep of the house of Israel: The tribulation period is called the time of 'Jacobs trouble' and is the final 490 days of the coming 3 & 1/2 years:

Pentecost is the Lev 23:15-16 'feasts & Sabbaths' found being kept after the death & resurrection, of which Judaism & Christianity has never kept: Daniels true 70 weeks apocalypse exposes who will be immune to what is coming & why only a remnant will 'enter in' on the last day.

To understand & learn about the calendar Messiah & the 5000+ used at Pentecost go to:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/malachiyarden

ebook 1: 30 chronological evidences & Facts: https://drive.proton.me/urls/44PTFPV27R#ydBD7EG0Si5P

The free calendar pdf: https://drive.proton.me/urls/FJZ3MHKNA4#dhZOxs6bGNf3

https://bastyon.com/theqodeshcalendar

https://brighteon.social/@theQodeshCalendar

