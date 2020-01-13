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1-13-20 EVP Anthony Giarrusso Phone Call
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8 views • January 18, 2020
1-13-20 EVP Anthony Giarrusso Phone Call
Strange Message found on answering machine. "Trying To Communicate With People." Is this a prank, Computer Generated AI, Ghost, A secret government program, An Off The Grid operation governments of the world have now idea, Extraterrestrial, Ultraterstials, or something above and beyond human understanding or comprehension?
Anthony Giarrusso
Strange Message found on answering machine. "Trying To Communicate With People." Is this a prank, Computer Generated AI, Ghost, A secret government program, An Off The Grid operation governments of the world have now idea, Extraterrestrial, Ultraterstials, or something above and beyond human understanding or comprehension?
Anthony Giarrusso
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