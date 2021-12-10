MIKKI WILLIS, Creator of PLANDEMIC | 1 BILLION Views, 100% CENSORED

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1 BILLION VIEWS, 100% CENSORED, BUT STILL 0% DEBUNKED.
Mikki Willis has to be one of the most important people in the awakening of our humanity. He launched the documentary series PLANDEMIC which is the most watched, most censored documentary of all time. The entire series is FREE. Part III is soon to be released, see the trailer at:
https://www.brighteon.com/03b2694d-003b-4e54-89f5-e3d1ed6a44f3
Still 100% censored and 0% debunked.
The movies are free, and the effort is sponsored by donations - are invited and tax deductible. You can show your support of Mikki and also check out his new book at www.plandemicseries.com
or
https://www.indoctornation.com
Craig Schulze interviews Mikki Willis creator of Plandemic
To connect with me, my interviews and my resources visit www.craigschulze.com
Listen to a recent interview with Judy Mikovits visit https://bit.ly/30zZ2n5