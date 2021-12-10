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MIKKI WILLIS, Creator of PLANDEMIC | 1 BILLION Views, 100% CENSORED
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207 views • December 10, 2021
A PROFOUND CONVERSATION with MIKKI WILLIS, the creator of the Plandemic series

1 BILLION VIEWS, 100% CENSORED, BUT STILL 0% DEBUNKED.

Mikki Willis has to be one of the most important people in the awakening of our humanity. He launched the documentary series PLANDEMIC which is the most watched, most censored documentary of all time. The entire series is FREE. Part III is soon to be released, see the trailer at:
https://www.brighteon.com/03b2694d-003b-4e54-89f5-e3d1ed6a44f3

Still 100% censored and 0% debunked.

The movies are free, and the effort is sponsored by donations - are invited and tax deductible. You can show your support of Mikki and also check out his new book at www.plandemicseries.com
or
https://www.indoctornation.com

Craig Schulze interviews Mikki Willis creator of Plandemic
To connect with me, my interviews and my resources visit www.craigschulze.com

Listen to a recent interview with Judy Mikovits visit https://bit.ly/30zZ2n5
Keywords
vaccinespandemicmandatesplandemicmikki willisindoctornation
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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