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Must Watch: Dr. Peter McCullough MD on Covid Early Treatment and Prevention 9/24/2021
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32 views • October 08, 2021
From Michigan Vaccine Choice - Dr. Peter McCullough was the keynote speaker for MVC's annual fundraiser. Here is his presentation isolated on Covid Early Treatment and Prevention 9/24/2021.
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