Senator Lambie grills the bureaucrats about Covid Liability

Because people are dying from the mRNA Vaccines those responsible have suddenly started talking about how they have no liability because it's the patients responsibility to make informed decisions from the information they are provided.

Here is Scummo parroting the new official line.

"We're all responsible for our own health and when it comes to informed consent and giving consent whatever treatment you may have for Your ultimately responsible for what the health people do in their treatment of you..... the informed consent process provides the decision to the individual. That's the sort of country we live in, people make their decisions about their own health and their own bodies.