Architect's Creation The Holographic Matrix

Shmu allows his thoughts to ramble about such topics as theoretical physics and its part in HaShem's creation as well as the holographic matrix, string theory, medical physics, co-creators with HaShem, "what is reality," and more.





Visit and subscribe to our website:

https://www.shmus-views-torah-observant.judaism.com



Join our Community on Locals:

https://shmusviews.locals.com/

Email us: [email protected]

Where we can be found on Social Media:

GETTER: https://gettr.com/

Parler: https://parler.com/

Shabbat.com: https://www.shabbat.com

Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com

UNIFYD: https://unifyd.com

