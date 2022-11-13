Architect's Creation The Holographic Matrix

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Shmu allows his thoughts to ramble about such topics as theoretical physics and its part in HaShem's creation as well as the holographic matrix, string theory, medical physics, co-creators with HaShem, "what is reality," and more.
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