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FULL SHOW: Democrats Caught On Tape Buying Votes And Ballot Harvesting
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19 views • September 29, 2020
We are anticipating a major week as Amy Coney Barrett has been nominated, the first Presidential debate is set for Tuesday night, Project Veritas bombshells dropping with Ilhan Omar and Democrats caught red handed in blatant ballot harvesting and election theft and of course the continued anticipation or hope that there will be justice for the spy campaign ran against President Donald Trump. Guests today include Facebook insider and Project Veritas Alumni Cassandra Spencer on Facebooks role in the Democrat theft of the next election and Evelyn Rae, former police officer in Australia, on the COVID Tyranny we are seeing in Australia. We debut Monday Night ANTIFA Raw. Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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