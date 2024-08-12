BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
卐 Renazification and the Rise of the Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) Party in Germany
Auriga Books
Auriga Books
202 followers
2
63 views • 8 months ago

Germany has experienced a significant shift towards the right in recent years, with the rise of the Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) party. This shift can be attributed to various factors, including socio-economic concerns, cultural anxieties, and political dynamics. AfD's platform emphasizes national sovereignty, cultural preservation, stricter immigration controls, and economic protectionism, providing an alternative to Jewish globalist politics that prioritize international cooperation, open borders, multiculturalism, and economic globalization. The party's growing influence has compelled other political parties to adopt stricter immigration policies, potentially pulling Germany's political spectrum towards the right.


Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA, Attorney & Author:

• "CODE RED: The Secret Communist Takeover of America" @ https://rb.gy/8bez9x

• "Den of Vipers: Central Banks & the Fake Economy" @ https://rb.gy/k1erzu

• "Downsized: The Deindustrialization of America" @ https://rb.gy/8uz0vo

• "Leadership by George: The Leadership Principles of George Washington" @ https://rb.gy/7c77q7

• "Zion's Legacy: The Nakba Catastrophe and the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict" @ https://rb.gy/9xfe7m


Auriga Books, LLC

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 425-244-2941

Web: http://www.cynthiahodges.com


Keywords
immigrationhitlerjewsnazirightmigrantjudaismgermanyalternativejewnational socialismthird reichadolfdeutschlandafddenazificationrenazification
