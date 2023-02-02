Create New Account
APW12 6000w 8000w oil immersion power supply overclocking PSU
zeusmining ASIC miner repair
Published 18 days ago

APW12 overclocking power supply is an oil cooling dedicated power supply for Antminer 19 series miners, S19 S19Pro. Double voltage input, Low noise, high stability, and long service life.Product Details:

1. Antminer APW12 6000W overclocking oil-cooled PSU：

https://www.zeusbtc.com/ASIC-Miner-Repair/Parts-Tools-Details.asp?ID=2198

2. Antminer APW12 8000W overclocking oil-cooled PSU:

https://www.zeusbtc.com/ASIC-Miner-Repair/Parts-Tools-Details.asp?ID=2199

#APW12 #oil #powersupply #Antminer19 #ASICminers

oilapw12powersupplyantminer19asicminers

