APW12 6000w 8000w oil immersion power supply overclocking PSU

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APW12 overclocking power supply is an oil cooling dedicated power supply for Antminer 19 series miners, S19 S19Pro. Double voltage input, Low noise, high stability, and long service life.Product Details:
1. Antminer APW12 6000W overclocking oil-cooled PSU：
https://www.zeusbtc.com/ASIC-Miner-Repair/Parts-Tools-Details.asp?ID=2198
2. Antminer APW12 8000W overclocking oil-cooled PSU:
https://www.zeusbtc.com/ASIC-Miner-Repair/Parts-Tools-Details.asp?ID=2199
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