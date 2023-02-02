APW12 6000w 8000w oil immersion power supply overclocking PSU

APW12 overclocking power supply is an oil cooling dedicated power supply for Antminer 19 series miners, S19 S19Pro. Double voltage input, Low noise, high stability, and long service life.Product Details:
1. Antminer APW12 6000W overclocking oil-cooled PSU：
https://www.zeusbtc.com/ASIC-Miner-Repair/Parts-Tools-Details.asp?ID=2198
2. Antminer APW12 8000W overclocking oil-cooled PSU:
https://www.zeusbtc.com/ASIC-Miner-Repair/Parts-Tools-Details.asp?ID=2199
#APW12 #oil #powersupply #Antminer19 #ASICminers
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.