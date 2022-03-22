【Ukraine Rescue】David: We Must Ensure the Safety and Security of Our Fellow Fighters at the Frontline and Our Medyka Site

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03/18/2022 David: I learned that some Asian faces showed up here were all sent by the CCP and claiming them as press from Taiwan, or Japanese or Korean. We must ensure the safety and security of our fellow fighters at the frontline and our Medyka site, and we should also demonstrate our professionalism to the world to gain their recognition to the New Federal State of China and Rule of Law Foundation.